× Fort Carson soldier dies on deployment in Cuba

FORT CARSON, Colo. – A Soldier stationed at Fort Carson has died while on deployment in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

According to the Department of Defense, Chief Warrant Officer Jose Eduardo Lopez-Cobena died in a non-combat alleged drowning incident while deployed in support of detainee operations.

He was serving in a 12 month temporary change of station assignment.

The spokesperson for the Department of Defense tells FOX31 that, “It is always hard to lose a part of our military family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lopez-Cobena’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Lopez-Cobena is originally from New York, and entered the Army in 1997.

He was previously deployed to Iraq, serving two tours during his almost 20 years in the Army.