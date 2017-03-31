FBI releases never-before-seen 9/11 photos at Pentagon

WASHINGTON — The FBI has released a series of never-before-seen photos that document the horrific terror attack at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, that left 184 people dead.

The 27 new photos released this week document the aftermath of the attacks, including images of the building’s exterior, the overhead and images of first responders, who rushed to the scene.

American Airlines Flight 77, traveling from Dulles, Va., to Los Angeles, was hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists, who struck the building at 9:37 a.m. EDT on Sept. 11, killing passengers and Pentagon workers.

In 2015, the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum released never-before-seen images of the 43rd president on the day of the attacks.