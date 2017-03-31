× Denver 24th Most Expensive For Rent

A new report shows Denver rents increasing.

According to Zumper, a national apartment rental company, renting a one-bedroom apartment in Denver will cost you 3.2% less. The average cost of a one-bedroom in Denver is $1,210.

The price of a two bedroom has gone up 1.8%; making the average rent $1,680.

Nationally, renting a one-bedroom costs $1,164 while a two-bedroom costs $1,377.

San Francisco is the most expensive city to rent, with the price of a one-bedroom going for $3,320.