Crayola announces new color crayon after retiring dandelion from box of 24

EASTON, Pa. -- Crayola announced Friday the color of the new crayon after it retired one from its classic 24-count crayon box.

The company said the yellow crayon dandelion will no longer be part of the pack. The announcement was made Thursday ahead of National Crayon Day.

It’s only the third time that Crayola has retired one or more colors and the first time it's removing one from the box of 24. Maize, raw umber and orange yellow were previously retired.

Crayola said Friday it will replace the dandelion crayon with a color in the blue family. The company gave only two clues about the new color during a Facebook Live event.

The name of the new color will be announced in the summer in a contest for fans. The exact shade of blue in the new crayon will be announced in May, said Melanie Boulden, senior vice president U.S. and global marketing at Crayola.