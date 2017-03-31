× Congressman Coffman sets strict rules for upcoming town halls

DENVER — Republican Congressman Mike Coffman (R-Colo.) has scheduled his first town hall meeting since beginning his new term in January.

The event, which is expected to be contentious given the current political times, is set for April 12 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. in the Education Building 2 South on the University of Colorado Anschutz Campus in Aurora.

But you can’t just show up and expect to get in.

Tickets are currently being distributed to citizens in his district through this website, which links to an Eventbrite page.

Photo IDs will be checked at the door on the night of the event — ensuring IDs match addresses in his district.

Other rules include:

No yelling

No large banners

No weapons

No standing in aisles

No blocking entrance/exits

“Given the interest in our event throughout the greater metropolitan area, our town hall procedures are in place to prioritize district residents’ access to the event,” Daniel Bucheli, a spokesman for Coffman said in an email.

Still some are not happy about it.

“It’s a fake town hall in the sense it’s screened, it’s staged, it’s choreographed,” Morgan Carroll, chair of the state Democratic Party said.

Carroll, who lost to Coffman last November, fears Democrats will not be given a ticket since Coffman’s team could cross reference voter information with names given.

“I believe a lot of people who want to talk to their Congressman will be screened out. I do think a good deal of them will be Democrats,” Carroll said.

FOX31 GOP analyst Ryan Frazier said Republicans are being very careful in this charged political time.

“I think him and his team and Republicans in general have a real concern about these town halls being hijacked by a part of the electorate, a more progressive side of the electorate, that is very upset right now,” Frazier said.