BlenderBottle is recalling its Whiskware™ glass dressing shaker bottles over concerns about lacerations.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the glass can break when the metal agitator hits the bottom of the bottle and you could cut yourself.

BlenderBottle has received 12 reports of the shakers breaking.

The company is offering two plastic replacement shakers for every recalled shaker that is returned.

You can request a replacement here.