Avalanche Yoga Night

Here's something interesting if you're an Avalanche fan who loves yoga- The Avalanche is having a yoga night with Core Power Yoga tonight. Every ticket purchased comes with an exclusive yoga sessions led by Yogi Kathryn Smith, before the Colorado Avalanche game. It's going to be held on the Nuggets practice court at the Pepsi Center. Everyone will also get a hot yoga towel, and they're going to have giveaways for everybody who shows up. It all happens tonight! The yoga class is at 5PM, and the game starts at 7. To purchase tickets, go to avstix.com/yoganight2017.