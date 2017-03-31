Armed fugitive captured after carjacking, chase, crash in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — An armed fugitive who was the subject of a chase and manhunt, and who allegedly shot a taxi driver, was captured in Loveland on Friday morning after a carjacking, another chase and a crash, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Adam Fulford, 33 of Loveland, had been on the run since Thursday night after eluding deputies who tried to arrest him in Fort Collins on outstanding felony arrest warrants.

About 8:15 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said Fulford carjacked a Toyota Prius near Horsetooth Reservoir and a pursuit began southbound at Taft Hill Road and Larimer County Road 38E.

Speeds reached 90 mph and involved 10 law enforcement units.

The chase went into Loveland, where the suspect crashed into a Subaru at Wilson Avenue and Highway 34 about 8:35 a.m. At least three people were injured, including one who was reported to be unconscious.

Fulford was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

After Fulford eluded deputies on Thursday, law enforcement searched the condominium in Fort Collins where he was staying and found firearms and suspicious devices.

Residents in the building of the Scotch Pines Condominiums at 809 E. Drake Road were evacuated as a precaution and the bomb squad was brought in to investigate.

The all-clear was given after midnight and residents were allowed to return home.

The sheriff’s office said deputies saw a taxi leaving the area after Fulford took off and followed it westbound on Drake Road. The taxi turned southbound on College Avenue and ran a red light, the sheriff’s office said

Deputies continued to follow the taxi into Loveland, then westbound on Highway 34, northbound on North Larimer County Road 27 and eastbound on West Larimer County Road 38E.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the taxi reached Horsetooth Mountain Park, where the driver jumped out as the vehicle was still moving. The sheriff’s office said the taxi driver had been shot in the leg.

Deputies rendered aid until paramedics could arrive. The taxi driver was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Fulford then crashed the taxi about 8:40 p.m. and ran from the scene. A perimeter was set up and roads were blocked around Horsetooth Reservoir, but Fulford was not found.

The search was called off about 2:40 a.m.