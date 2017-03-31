Annual Mountain Plover Festival returning to Karval in April

KARVAL, Colo.– Reservations are being accepted for the 11th annual Mountain Plover Festival on April 28-30.

The festival in Karval is a unique chance to see the Mountain Plover bird, which begins arriving in Colorado’s eastern Plains each April.

It’s a weekend of bird watching, wildlife viewing tours, entertainment, arts and crafts, and more.

Organizers suggest making reservations in advance. Ticket prices have remained the same as last year. They are available for the Friday festival, Saturday festival and in a full package.