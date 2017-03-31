× 8th suspect faces charge related to double murder of teens in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An eighth suspect was arrested Friday who now faces a charge in relation to the murders of two teens earlier this month.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Breanna Eloise Dahlberg, 20. She will be booked on a charge of second degree kidnapping.

Deputies said eight arrests were made in Colorado Springs on Thursday as investigators from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation related to the double homicide of Natalie Partida and Derek Greer.

“As a result, 10 individuals were contacted and eight were arrested on various charges to include pre-existing arrest warrants and felony narcotics unrelated to the double homicide,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The bodies of Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, were found on a road near Fountain on March 12.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into their deaths is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

The first suspect arrested, Gustavo Marquez, made his first appearance in court Tuesday to face formal murder and kidnapping charges. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office announced it had arrested Diego Chacon, 18, Joseph Arthur Rodriquez, 18, Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, 20, and Alexandra Marie Romero, 20.

On Tuesday, it announced Alander Jordan Wilson, 43, was taken into custody and on Wednesday, it was announced Angelita Prado, 21, was arrested.

Investigators also said they are looking for Carlos Meza, who is also known as “Tink,” and Endo Velarde, 17.