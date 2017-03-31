15-year-old wanted in Nebraska stabbing death surrenders to Denver authorities

OGALLALA, Neb. — A 15-year-old Colorado boy suspected of killing a western Nebraska man has surrendered to Denver police.

The boy was sought since the stabbing death of 25-year-old John Fratis in Ogallala on Tuesday.

Keith County attorney Randy Fair said the boy turned himself in at the Juvenile Services Center in Denver. Warrants for second-degree murder in Nebraska and probation revocation in Colorado were out on the boy.

Nebraska officials are working to have the boy returned to the state. Two other men have been arrested in Nebraska in the stabbing death, officials said.