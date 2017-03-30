Windsor teen called up to U.S. women’s national soccer team

WINDSOR, Colo. — A Colorado teenager was called up to the U.S. women’s national soccer team on Wednesday, coach Jill Ellis announced.

Midfielder Jaelin Howell, 17 of Windsor, was called up to replace midfielder Lindsey Horan, who has a hip flexor strain.

Howell, who has played for Real Colorado since joining the under-14 team in 2013, was a starter at the 2016 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Jordan last year and is currently with the U.S. under-23 women’s national team.

She will join the national team in Texas on Thursday. Howell played at Fossil Ridge High School as a freshman and has committed to play at Florida State next year.

Howell is expected to be available when the U.S. faces Russia on April 6 in Frisco, Texas, and April 9 in Houston.