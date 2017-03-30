Male Menopause. It’s a big debate in medical circles. Do men actually experience it? Or something like it? Many men report some of the same symptoms women experience during menopause. When men reach a certain age, their hormones start to slow down- and that can lead to the symptoms: Fatigue, weakness, depression and lack of libido. According to WebMD, some doctors refer to the condition in men as androgen decline, also known as low testosterone. Testosterone decline in men is a slower process than menopause, but it can begin as early as the age of 30.
What is Male Menopause
