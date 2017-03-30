Westminster bank robbery suspect caught on camera

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A suspect is being sought in a robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch near 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard on Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department said.

The man gave a note to a teller demanding money about noon, police said. No weapons were used in the robbery. The man ran away, heading east across Federal with an unknown amount of money.

Security cameras caught a good picture of the suspect. Police said he’s 24 to 27 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 with light brown short hair and light colored facial hair.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black hoodie, black shorts, and a green and black baseball cap. He might be associated with an older model brown vehicle.

Police and the FBI are working on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-658-4360 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.