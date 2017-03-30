Watch live: Countdown continues to April the giraffe giving birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The countdown is continuing for April the giraffe to give birth, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, officials said it could not confirm active labor but suggested it was hours or days away.

On Wednesday night, park officials said they were seeing all the signs of a birth happening within the coming days.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.