Video: Ruka the Serval from Denver Zoo visits Channel 2 News

DENVER -- If you love big cats, then you will want to check out the Denver Zoo's newest exhibit.

It's called The Edge. It brings you closer to the zoo's Amur tigers than ever before.

The new habitat gives the tigers more space to roam around, which is great because Amur tigers are the largest members of the cat family.

The exhibit lets you get closer to the majestic animals. They can even walk over your head.

Ryan Herman visited Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. Thursday to share more about The Edge and what's going on during the zoo's spring break.

He also brought a friend with him ... a Serval. Ruka is a member of the cat family from Africa. He weighs about 45 pounds. Watch the video clip for more about Ruka and The Edge at the Denver Zoo.