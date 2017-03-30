The Denver Zoo Hatches A Rare Parrot Species

Posted 3:14 pm, March 30, 2017, by , Updated at 03:17PM, March 30, 2017

The Denver Zoo is celebrating its first successful hatching of a rare parrot species called Kea. The female bird, named Scarlet, was hatched on February 8. She's been hand-reared by zookeepers because Keas are so difficult to breed. The zoo says Scarlet will soon make her debut at the Bird World Habitat.