Tech Review: Lockbook secures your notes with a fingerprint

Posted 7:43 am, March 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:45AM, March 30, 2017

Remember the diary from when you were a kid that had the tiny little key that kept all of your secrets safe?  Here’s a secret, that key didn’t really do much!  You could unlock that diary with a pin if you wanted to.  Just ask your brother.  Lockbook is different.  It’s a combination of a classic notebook for work or personal info with a high-tech way to keep your musings safe.  It uses your fingerprint.

The notebook itself looks like a classic leather notebook you’d use for work.  Open it up and you’ll find notebook pages, colored sticky notes in the back and a nice professional solid feel to it.  You should have no problem using standard 6 ring refills with the Lockbook although you can also buy refills directly from the company.

The magic of the Lockbook is on the side.  A fingerprint scanner unlocks the notebook.  You will need to keep the Lockbook charged up via the micro-USB port.  You can save up to 2 fingerprints in the notebook so you can either share it with someone else or use 2 different fingers.

I followed the setup procedure and had my fingerprint stored within a few minutes.  It works as promised.  Pressing my finger against the scanner slides open the lock.  I did notice that every once in a while it seems to get a little stuck when I try to open it.  A second try usually does the trick.

The Lockbook is a slick notebook/agenda/planner with smart use of new tech.  It feels as good as any high-end planner book with the addition of a cool way to keep your notes safe.

You can buy the Lockbook right now on the company’s IndieGoGo campaign that ends April 9th.