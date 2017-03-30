× Tech Review: Lockbook secures your notes with a fingerprint

Remember the diary from when you were a kid that had the tiny little key that kept all of your secrets safe? Here’s a secret, that key didn’t really do much! You could unlock that diary with a pin if you wanted to. Just ask your brother. Lockbook is different. It’s a combination of a classic notebook for work or personal info with a high-tech way to keep your musings safe. It uses your fingerprint.

The notebook itself looks like a classic leather notebook you’d use for work. Open it up and you’ll find notebook pages, colored sticky notes in the back and a nice professional solid feel to it. You should have no problem using standard 6 ring refills with the Lockbook although you can also buy refills directly from the company.

The magic of the Lockbook is on the side. A fingerprint scanner unlocks the notebook. You will need to keep the Lockbook charged up via the micro-USB port. You can save up to 2 fingerprints in the notebook so you can either share it with someone else or use 2 different fingers.

I followed the setup procedure and had my fingerprint stored within a few minutes. It works as promised. Pressing my finger against the scanner slides open the lock. I did notice that every once in a while it seems to get a little stuck when I try to open it. A second try usually does the trick.

The Lockbook is a slick notebook/agenda/planner with smart use of new tech. It feels as good as any high-end planner book with the addition of a cool way to keep your notes safe.

You can buy the Lockbook right now on the company’s IndieGoGo campaign that ends April 9th.