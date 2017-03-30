Target recalls magnetic games over choking hazard

MINNEAPOLIS — Target is recalling its Magnetic Tic Tac Toe games because the magnets post a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, if someone swallows more than one magnet, they can link together and clamp onto body tissues.

This could cause intestinal obstructions, serious internal injuries, perforations, sepsis and even death, according to the CSPC.

The recalled Tic Tac Toe boards come with nine “X” and “Heart” game pieces with the model number 234-25-1089 on the bottom of the game.

The products were sold nationwide between December and February.

The game can be returned to any Target for a full refund.