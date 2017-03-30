× Storm could deliver heavy snow in Denver metro area Friday, Saturday

DENVER — An early spring storm is poised to deliver up to half a foot of snow in the Denver metro area beginning Friday night.

Thursday will be the typical warm before the storm, with highs surging into the mid-60s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. It will be sunny with a wave cloud moving in, providing a 10 percent chance of a shower during the afternoon commute.

Clouds will increase on Friday with rain showers developing for the evening rush hour mixing with snow, then changing to all snow.

Snow will continue overnight into Saturday, with 4-6 inches expected in the Denver metro area, 6-14 inches for the Palmer Divide and 8-16 inches in the foothills.

There will be less accumulation in northern Colorado with the snow ending around midday Saturday and highs in the 30s.

The southern mountains will get hit hardest by the storm, with 8-12 inches expected. The I-70 corridor will see 4-8 inches, with 1-3 inches in the northern mountains.

The storm will move out Saturday afternoon, and it will be drier with sunshine on Sunday and highs in the 50s. Another storm could deliver more snow on Tuesday.

