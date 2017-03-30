See the Newest 2017 Kitchen Trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joana joined Chris Mygatt, President of Coldwell Banker, and Bob Chilly, President of William Ohs Showroom in Cherry Creek, in a $100,000 kitchen to learn about new kitchen trends. Never before have kitchens been used to show off people's personalities. Here are the trends you can expect in kitchens this year:

White kitchens

Mixing different metals, in hardware and appliances

Large pantry areas

Breaking away from traditional kitchen layouts by mixing trends and styles

Walnut interior drawers and cabinets

