Search for suspect underway, suspicious device found in Larimer County condo

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. -- Larimer County Sheriff's deputies along with the Northern Colorado bomb squad were on the scene at a condominium complex late Thursday night after a known felon fled when deputies tried to contact him.

The heavy police presence was at the Scotch Pines Condominiums at 809 East Drake Road.

Matt Johnson with Fort Collins police said the suspect fled on foot from deputies when they tried to contact him at the Drake Road location earlier Thursday evening. He eluded a search at that time.

Deputies then initiated a search of the suspect's unit on Drake Road and found a "suspicious device that had the potential to be harmful," Johnson said.

The condominium building was evacuated and the bomb squad was called to evaluate the situation. By 11 p.m. the device police found was no longer considered a safety threat.

Police later found out the suspect was riding in a cab and officer were following that cab according to Johnson. He said the driver of the cab eventually "exited the vehicle near Horsetooth Mountain Park."

Johnson said the suspect continued to drive the cab and "led deputies on a traffic pursuit." He said the cab eventually crashed near Larimer County roads 23 and 38E. Roads were blocked in that area.

The suspect fled on foot in the area of Horsetooth Reservoir and Larimer County Sheriff's deputies and Fort Collins police officers were searching for him late Thursday night.