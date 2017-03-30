Putin slams U.S. election meddling claims as ‘lies’

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has described allegations that his country meddled in the 2016 U.S. election as “fictional, illusory, provocations and lies.”

Asked directly on Thursday whether Russia interfered in the election, Putin said: “Read my lips: No.”

Putin’s comments are the president’s most emphatic denial of the accusations yet, and are the first he has directly made since Donald Trump took office in January.

Russian officials and spokespeople for Putin, however, have brushed off the claims several times as a political “witch hunt.”

The denial comes as intelligence committees from the House and Senate in the U.S. investigate the alleged interference in the U.S. election, including possible ties between Russian officials and members of Trump’s campaign team.

The FBI is also conducting its own investigation.

Putin ridicules Kushner allegations

Putin also played down a meeting between Jared Kushner — Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser — and Sergey Gorkov, chairman of the Russian state development bank VneshEconomBank, which has been under U.S. sanctions since July 2014.

Kushner is expected to give voluntary testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Now there are some questions raised regarding the meetings with our bankers. But American bankers come to Russia and talk to us, don’t they? Including our officials. How they can they work otherwise? Of course they hold meetings,” Putin said, without explicitly naming the men in question.

“I think it’s not in the interest of the American people to carry Russian-American relations to the point of absurdity, just to benefit the inner political agenda.

“What do we want? [To] break off the diplomatic relationship? Force the situation to the point of the 1960s [Cuban missile] crisis? And what’s next? People who behave themselves so recklessly, what are they leading us to? Including the people of the USA. I think it’s a big mistake and I hope the situation will normalize — and the sooner the better.”

The Russian leader also said he would be open to meeting Trump on the sidelines of an Arctic summit in Finland in September.

“If this happens, we will be glad to participate and I will be glad to take part in this event,” he said.

Trump said he and Putin have never met, but both leaders have repeatedly said they are open to doing so.