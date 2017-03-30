× One person hurt in fire at Jefferson County retirement community

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person was hurt in a fire at the Applewood Retirement Community in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon. This happened at 2445 Youngfield Street.

West Metro Fire Rescue said one person suffered injuries. The extent of that person’s injuries was not known.

District Chief Mike Murphy said one unit on the second floor had fire damage. The unit above it had smoke damage and the unit below it had water damage. Residents in part of the building were evacuated from their units.

This story will be updated when we receive additional information.