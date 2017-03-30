× New sexual assault charges filed against Boulder Ice Cream co-owner

BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of committing sexual assaults in Boulder over the past 15 years is facing new charges, the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Scott Roy, 55, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact and three counts of felony sexual assault.

The Boulder Police Department continues to investigate allegations against Roy, the co-owner of Boulder Ice Cream.

The arrest affidavit is sealed for 90 days during the investigation. The district attorney’s office said there are multiple victims.

The investigation into Roy began in late 2015, when two of his alleged victims reported to report of being sexually assaulted by their former boss.

Both women were hired to work on the production line at Boulder Ice Cream and at the Boulder Farmer’s Markets. They were Spanish-speaking and had a compromised work status.

When the women were hired, they used their real name and a false Social Security number. They were never required to fill out any government forms such as an I-9.

In late 2015, the company became aware of the ongoing abuse allegations and spoke to one of the victims.

Days later, two of the victims were told they needed to address their work eligibility and submit a completed I-9 form with supporting documentation within three days.

Unable to produce work eligibility, both victims submitted resignation letters. Boulder Ice Cream has operated at multiple locations throughout Boulder over the past 15 years and for a short time operated in Louisville under Fresca Foods.

A formal filing of charges has been set for Friday afternoon.