New Pennsylvania principal suspends nearly half of school’s students

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Almost half of the students at Pennsylvania high school were given suspensions by the new principal for missing too much class time.

Pennlive.com reports officials at Harrisburg High School in the state capital gave the notices to 500 students on Monday as part of a crackdown by the new principal.

“The problem I’ve noticed here as principal is that students are coming to school, but they are not going to classes when they get here,” principal Lisa Love said. “Many parents send their kids to school and they’re thinking they’re going to class. I needed to reach out because of the enormous number not going to class.”

At least 100 students served one-day suspensions on Tuesday. Officials are working with parents of other students who have been given suspensions. Several parents provided documentation for the absences.

Love said since she took over in late January, students would loiter in hallways and other parts of the school instead of attending classes.

“If you’re not in class, all you’re here to do then is to wreak havoc upon the school and disrupt the work that we are trying to do here,” she said. “And that’s to focus on student achievement.”