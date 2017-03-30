Lawmakers consider lowering punishment for teenage sexting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the punishment for teenagers who engage in sexting.

It has been a controversial subject as Colorado is considered to have one of the most strict laws on sexting in the country.

The bill says that teens caught will be charged with only a misdemeanor as long as they are younger than 18 years old and at least 14 years old.

Current law says teens who engage in sexting could face serious punishment.

Offenders can face felony child pornography chargers and could be forced to register as a sex offender if convicted.

But this new bill would be much less harsh, though teens could be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor if the photo was sent to intimidate or harass someone.

In addition to the changes, the bill also requires school resource centers to make a setting curriculum available for school use.