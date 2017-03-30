Landfill search for missing Charlene Voight ends after 4 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The search for evidence in a Commerce City landfill in the disappearance of 36-year-old Charlene Voight has ended after four months, the Littleton Police Department said.

Police said the search at the Tower Road landfill ended March 10. The investigation into her disappearance remains active and ongoing, police said.

Voight was last seen June 29. Her family reported her missing July 8 after not being heard from for several days, which they said was unusual for her.

Several days later, police found Voight's car abandoned in a gravel lot about a block from the apartment complex where she was living with her boyfriend, Jeff Beier.

Her sister said Voight had moved to Colorado from California to live with Beier about a month before she disappeared.

Police said evidence found at her apartment and a lot where her car was abandoned led them to suspect she is the victim of a crime.

No suspects have been named. Beier was charged in an unrelated sexual assault case that police said they discovered while investigating Voight’s disappearance.

Crews began searching the landfill in mid-November and have not said what prompted the decision to search it.