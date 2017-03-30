Installation of new wildlife fence begins on I-70

The Colorado Department of Transportation is starting work on $2.5 million in wildlife fencing.

The tall fence would span 40 miles along Interstate 70 between Dotsero and Vail.

CDOT hopes this new fence will help ensure the safety of drivers and wildlife through the corridor.

Construction will cause single lane closures on I-70 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and again from 7 a.m. until noon on Fridays.

Overnight work may occur on select Saturdays and Sundays as needed.

CDOT hopes to finish the project by the end of 2018.