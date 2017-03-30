I-25 bridge heavily damaged in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The road surface on an Interstate 25 bridge in Larimer was heavily damaged Thursday, causing traffic delays, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The bridge is on the right side of the southbound lane over Crossroads Boulevard, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Crews from the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation were at the scene to keep drivers from going over the damaged road.

Crews will close the bridge from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday to make repairs. Southbound traffic will be diverted through the Crossroads Boulevard off- and on-ramps during the closure.