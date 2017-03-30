× Flies and spiders lead to Restaurant Report Card ‘F’

DENVER — We dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Donut House

The Aurora donut maker failed our report card with 13 critical violations found in February this year and February 2016.

The critical violations included:

Dead flies in light fixtures above sink

Spider webs in several areas

Employees not washing hands

No test strips to check chlorine levels

The manager hung up on us when we called Donut House, so we stopped by for a look at the kitchen. That same manager asked Fox 31 to leave, so we did. Donut House, which is at 360 South Chambers Road in Aurora, passed its follow up inspection.

Pho Le 2

A Tri County Health inspector cited the Asian restaurant for 16 critical violations in February and October 2016. In February the critical mistakes included:

Roaches: dead and alive

Moldy cucumbers

Employees were not sanitizing dishes

Food thawing at room temperature

The restaurant sent the following statement:

“Every day cleaning up before closing and all that just on a regular basis and keeping everything good.”

An inspector saw additional roaches in February, but found proof of extermination. Pho Lee 2 in Aurora is on South Parker Road.

Le Peep

The “A” goes to Le Peep in Littleton for perfect back to back health inspections.

General manager Brandon Morrison said they go by the rules. “So we have to follow a strict set of standards set by our corporate office we practice it every day. We believe in if we are successful today, because of what we did yesterday,” Morrison said.

Le Peep is at 8055 W Bowles Avenue in Littleton.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

