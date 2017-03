ATLANTA — A raging fire that broke out under Interstate 85 in Atlanta Thursday afternoon caused a section of the freeway to collapse.

Intense flames were shooting up from under the freeway and thick, black smoke was billowing into the sky, during the evening rush hour.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to CNN

The highway will be closed for the foreseeable future, CNN reported.

