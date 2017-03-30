× El Paso County deputies arrest 8 more subjects during double murder investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Eight arrests were made in Colorado Springs Thursday while investigators from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation related to the double murder of Natalie Partida and Derek Greer.

There are a total of 15 people now in custody as part of this investigation.

Thursday’s operation took place in the 600 block of Yellowstone Road.

The sheriff’s office issued the following statement about the arrests late Thursday night:

“As a result, 10 individuals were contacted and eight were arrested on various charges to include pre-existing arrest warrants and felony narcotics UNRELATED to the double homicide. All parties were taken into custody and booked into the Criminal Justice Center.”

Here is a list of those arrested Thursday. An asterisk next to their name indicates they had existing warrants according to the sheriff’s office.

Codey Slape DOB 7/8/90* Jonathan Briggs DOB 11/15/79* Justin Martinez DOB 9/1/87* Kristina Meyer DOB 9/5/78* Drug Charges Marsha Haughton DOB 2/28/92* Chase Girard 6/20/87 Drug Charges Rhonda Keller DOB 8/14/62 Drug Charges Amanda Allen DOB 10/17/88*

The bodies of the two teens were found on a road near Fountain March 12.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into their murders is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.