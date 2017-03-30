× Denver Public Schools named No. 1 district for choice in education

DENVER — The Denver Public Schools system has been ranked number one in a Brookings Institute list of the best large districts in the nation for education choice and competition.

This is the second year in a row that DPS has received the honor.

The report recognizes the district for having, “a strong choice system characterized by a centralized assignment process requiring a single application from parents for both charter and regular public schools.”

It also mentions that DPS has a good mix of alternatives to traditional public schools.

In second place was Recovery School District in New Orleans. The two were in a virtual tie in the 2015 list. This year, Denver pulled ahead.