× Colorado’s home builders training future workforce

DENVER, Colo. – As Colorado continues to grow both in Denver and throughout the rest of the state, the need for housing is at an all time high. In Denver, the Colorado Homebuilding Academy, led by Oakwood Homes, has found a solution to get a qualified workforce to construction sites.

Oakwood Homes is providing training and job placement services to those that are under-employed and unemployed. Their focus group are adults, military veterans and youth.

In a statement to FOX31, Pat Hamill, chairman and chief executive of Oakwood Homes says, “The homebuilding industry has been plagued by a shortage of high-quality workers. Preparing and training the workforce is the key to ensuring our industry remains healthy.”

According to Oakwood Homes, the academy will offer a range of education, training and placement programs designed to inspires and prepare workers for numerous career options in the homebuilding industry.

You can find more information about the academy at www.cohomebuildingacademy.org.