DENVER -- The Avalanche Deployment Program is a one-of-a-kind program developed by Flight For Life Colorado, with the primary mission of rapidly inserting an Avalanche Deployment Team to the scene of an avalanche accident. The Team consists of a Snow Safety Technician, a dog handler, and an avalanche rescue dog.

Loveland Ski Area, Vail Resort and Flight For Life Colorado conducted Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment training with members of their ski patrol and dog teams. Each mountain hosted the training exercise for the other rescue team. Loveland's Avalanche Dog Zuma the Husky and Vail's Avalanche Dog Mookie the Black Lab both did very well.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, roughly 9 out of 10 people buried in an avalanche survive if rescued within 15 minutes. By 30 minutes, only 50 percent survive.