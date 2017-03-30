Dragging you feet on filing your taxes this year? It might be as easy as going online or using an app on your phone. Some tax-prep products are free, and even the paid versions are typically cheaper than using an accountant. The question is: will these tools get the job done right? Channel 2 teamed up with Consumer Reports to look at the three most popular products to help you go it alone this tax season.
Channel 2 and Consumer Reports Team Up to Find the Right At-Home Tax-Prep System for You
