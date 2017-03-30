× Cat missing from Denver found deep in a hole in Dallas

DALLAS — There’s a lot of curiosity about how a cat from Colorado ended up deep in a hole in Texas.

Harvey was found in a 25-foot hole at a construction site in Dallas, according to the Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center.

“It took a Dallas Animal Services (DAS) field team about six hours, but he was finally rescued; caked in mud but apparently in good shape,” shelter officials said on Facebook.

Staff members cleaned him up and discovered he has a microchip.

They contacted Harvey’s owner, who said the cat had disappeared from their home in Denver back in June.

The owner had “no idea” how Harvey got from Denver to Dallas.

“Harvey’s family is flying from Denver to Dallas this weekend to take him home,” according to the shelter.

Officials said the owner is very excited to be reunited with Harvey after nearly a year.