Bullet fired into child’s bedroom in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A bullet was fired into a child’s bedroom early Thursday morning, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Ura Lane about 1:20 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

Arriving officers were told several shots were fired in the area and during a search, a bullet was found to have entered a child’s bedroom in a home.

No one was injured and police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-450-8868.