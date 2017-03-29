Watch live: April the giraffe could be hours away from giving birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The countdown has begun for April the giraffe to give birth and it could be hours away, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said Wednesday morning.

“We will not confirm active labor, but we do have discharge that would suggest the count down to calf has begun,” officials wrote on Facebook. “Mammary development is on point. … Our team and vet are on standby. We could be hours away or days.”

On Tuesday night, officials said the giraffe was close to giving birth, and developments advanced on Wednesday morning.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.