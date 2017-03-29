Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring has sprung, and D&Y Design Group has some ideas for how to update your home decor for Spring. Spring is a great time to add color- update your pillows, add flowers, pick up a tray- you can add color pretty much anywhere. Blush is the color of Spring, and yellow is a great way to brighten up your home.

If you have a project in mind, D&Y Design Group would love to help! Right now, you can get 10% off any project of $500 or more. But, you must call and book between now and April 15, and don't forget to mention Colorado's Best!

Call D&Y Design Group at (303)346-2593. You can also get free design guides and great tips on their website dy-designgroup.com. And be sure to follow them on Facebook for all kinds of great ideas.