The Dumb Friends League Puts Cats to Work

It's a concept you may not be familiar with, but it's creating a higher quality of life for people and pets. Not every cat is lazy and cuddly, and they're much happier earning their keep. That's why The Dumb Friends League is helping put cats to work! Joan Thielen from The Dumb Friends League joined us to share details about this cool program. And watch the segment to see the adorable cat Missy who is up for adoption.

To learn more about adopting working cats, or for more information about volunteering and all the great programs they offer, just visit ddfl.org or call (303)751-5772. And remember to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.