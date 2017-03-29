Storm winds down after delivering mostly rain to metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — An early spring storm ended up a touch too warm as it delivered mostly rain to Denver and the metro area on Wednesday morning.

The rain-snow line held firm at 6,000 feet, with mainly rain below that in the Denver metro area.

Some slushy accumulation was reported across the Palmer Divide and the foothills.

Skies will gradually clear on Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the lower 50s in Denver and Boulder.

Skies will be clear across northern Colorado with highs in the upper 50s for Fort Collins and Greeley.

Skies will clear in the mountains after delivering snow west of the Continental Divide. Sunshine will break through with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Conditions stay dry, warmer and sunny on Thursday with a high in the mid-60s. A rain-snow mix will move into the mountains on Thursday night and continue into Friday.

A second storm is ramping up for the weekend and appears to be a bit colder, which could mean snow for Denver and the metro area.

It will start as rain on Friday night before changing to all snow into Saturday morning. There will be light to moderate accumulation in Denver through Saturday morning with highs on Saturday staying in the 30s.

The heaviest snow accumulations again will be in the foothills and on the Palmer Divide, with a foot of snow possible in both areas.

The storm will move out later Saturday, and it will be dry with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid-50s.

