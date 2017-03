Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shocking new study about spiders and how much they can eat has been released.

The study says there are enough spiders on earth that they could eat every human in just a year and still be hungry.

They eat between 400 and 800 million tons of insects, lizards, birds and small mammals each year.

Compare that to humans who eat 400 million tons of fish and meat each year.

So theoretically, spiders could eat all of us and still want to hit the buffet line.