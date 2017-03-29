Slim Down Without a Drastic Diet or Surgery with MD Body and Med Spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Summer, spend more time enjoying the fun and sun, and less time worrying how to cover up and stay indoors. It is possible to lose inches just in time for summer, without a drastic diet or surgery. Amanda Walker from MD Body and Med Spa joined us to show the amazing results their clients are getting with CoolSculpting.

MD Body and Med Spa has a great offer for our Colorado's Best viewers: the first 15 people to call right now will get a free consultation, plus 25% off CoolSculpting! MD Body and Med Spa is the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Colorado, with more than 7,000 procedures performed. Call them now at (303)220-1100, or find them online at mdbodyandmedspa.com.