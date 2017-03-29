× Skier who died at Loveland Ski Area after hitting tree identified

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The man killed while skiing at Loveland Ski Area on Friday morning has been identified.

According to officials, 35-year-old Georgetown resident Cole Barker was the victim in a fatal incident near the bottom of lift 8 at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials said Barker was wearing a helmet but is believed to have died from blunt force trauma sustained when he hit a tree.

Ski patrol responded immediately, but the skier was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.