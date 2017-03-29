Serious crash closes southbound Santa Fe between Evans and Dartmouth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Southbound Santa Fe Drive was closed between West Evans Avenue and West Dartmouth Avenue on Wednesday morning because of a serious crash, the Denver Police Department said.

The road was closed about 8:30 a.m. because of the crash that involved an unknown number of vehicles. The extent of any injuries is not known.

Denver police said they were assisting the Englewood Police Department with the crash.

There was no estimate for when the road would reopen. Alternate routes were advised.