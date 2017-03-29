× Reports: Lawmakers reach agreement to repeal North Carolina ‘bathroom bill’

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and Senator Phil Berger said they have made a deal with Governor Roy Cooper to repeal a controversial law that has been criticized as being anti-LGBT according to WGHP.

The Senate will vote on the new repeal bill, HB 142, at 9:15 a.m. ET Thursday.

Once the Senate passes the bill, it will come back to the House for one vote.

HB 2 has been criticized as an anti-LGBT law, most notably requiring that transgender people use the bathroom of the sex identified on their birth certificates, and blocking cities from passing legislation prohibiting discriminating against gay, lesbian and transgender people.

Wednesday’s deal to repeal the law comes just one day before an NCAA deadline, determining final locations for championship events through 2022. The NCAA has said it won’t consider North Carolina’s 131 bids unless lawmakers repeal HB 2.

If HB 2 is not repealed by noon on Thursday, there likely won’t be another NCAA championship staged in the state through 2022.

Just because a deal has been reached does not mean it will be passed.