Promising news for Spartan the Boxer following surgery

DENVER -- Finally, perhaps, a break for “Spartan” the Boxer.

The dog from Westminster, relinquished by his owner a few weeks back and severely malnourished, is both walking and “talking” for his favorite volunteer following surgery.

His condition is considered critical but stable.

A feeding tube will remain in for two weeks, however, Spartan has made attempts to eat on his own.

He will remain in the hospital until at least Sunday.

Officials hope Spartan will regain his energy and appetite and be up for adoption within a few weeks. Donations can be made at coloradogives.org/hobocareSpartan.