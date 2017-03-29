Photo booth company accused of taking money from brides, proms and graduates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – The Better Business Bureau of Denver and Boulder is warning consumers about a party planning company that is accused of taking people’s money and not delivering the services.

Loud Mouth Events is an event planning service and rental company based in Aurora. According to the BBB “consumers allege they order a photo booth, but the business fails to deliver the service.”

“I just can’t imagine, had I not called just having the wedding and him not showing up,” alleged victim Jessica Kidd told the Problem Solvers.

Kidd ordered a Groupon for a photo booth back in April 2015 for her October 2015 wedding.

“The photo booth was one of my big ideas for the guest book,” she said.

She paid $350 and set the date with a company called 5280 Events.

“Called, spoke to the people on the phone, got it scheduled. Everything is great,” Kidd said.

That was the last time Kidd says she heard from owner Ryan Terry or anyone else at 5280. She says Terry didn’t answer calls or emails and eventually the contact information she was given stopped working.

She ended up having to pay another $500 to hire a new photo booth company five days before her big day.

“Being out that kind of money so close to the wedding wasn’t exactly something I was excited about,” Kidd said.

She says she tried to research the vendor before buying and didn’t run into any red flags from online reviews.

“I didn’t see anything negative about this company until I went to the Better Business Bureau,” Kidd said.

According to the BBB, the company has ten reported complaints. Victims include brides, high school proms, graduates and birthday parties. Many allege Terry never showed up, while some say they received the photo booth but no photos.

“I’m actually shocked that he hasn’t gotten caught or something hasn’t happened,” Kidd said.

The BBB says it has reached out to Terry several times but has never gotten a response.

Terry has also changed the name of the business at least five times in the past two years. It has gone by the names 5280 Events, PB&J Events, Perfect Portrait Events, 2.0 Events and Loud Mouth Events.

The Problem Solvers tried contacting Terry at several listed phone numbers but all either went straight to voicemail or were no longer in service. Two business addresses visited were vacant and every business’ listed website was expired or not working.

A business using the name 2.0 Events is still selling photo booth services on Groupon for $199. It has one five-star review and the company’s listed website is no longer working.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, the same corporation that operates Loud Mouth Events opened another photo booth and event staffing company on December 19, 2016 called Aphrodite’s Events.